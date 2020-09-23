1/
Margaret Gloor
Margaret Gloor

Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great- Grandmother, Animal Lover and Friend. Margaret Gloor passed away on Sunday, September 20. Born to Estelle and Adolph Frauenpreis, Marge spent her early years in Clark, NJ before moving to Wyckoff. From an early age, Marge displayed a talent for drawing, painting, designing and sewing. After high school graduation she put her design talents to work as a graphic designer for Curtis Wright Corporation in Woodridge, NJ and later the Boeing Aircraft Company in Seattle Washington

After marrying Albert Gloor (Al), she moved to Ringwood where she was a founding member of the Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts. An avid painter, she continued to hone her talents and expanded into other mediums including ceramics, needlepoint, knitting and crocheting. She took and taught art classes while raising her two sons Guy and Greg. Marge loved animals and her beloved pets included many, many cats, dogs, birds and if the stories are true even a baby alligator. Marge supported her husband Al's Civil Engineering and Surveying practice while she was also selling Real Estate . Marge spent many winters in Venice, Florida where she enjoyed gardening and catching up with friends.

Marge was devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed making gifts and many of us are fortunate to have daily reminders of her talent and generosity in the paintings, clothing and ceramics she made and gifted to us that are in our homes.

Marge was predeceased by her husband Albert and her sister Barbara Little. She is survived by her sons Guy and his wife Nancy, Greg and his wife Sue, Granddaughter Kelly and her husband Steve, and granddaughter Erin. She is also survived by her Great- Granddaughters Veronica, Cecelia Jane and Vivienne.

The family would like to thank the staff at Preakness Health Care for the compassionate care Marge received later in life.

At her request a private funeral will be held. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that donations can be made in her name to the Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts.

http://ringwood.manorarts.org/

Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell NJ




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
