Margaret Gordon
Ocean City - It is with a heavy heart I announce the passing of my beloved Aunt Margaret Gordan, on March 5,2020, in Ocean City, New Jersey. Auntie Margaret, wife of the late Stanley Gordon, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Margaret was born in December 1926, in Limerick Ireland, daughter of the late Polly and Joseph MacDonald. She emigrated to the United States in 1957. Margaret was Predeceased in death by her loving husband of 52 years Stanley Gordon. Also predeceased in death, her brother Thomas Scott, and sister Maryanne MacDonald. She is survived by her brother, Donald MacDonald in Lucan Ireland. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, in Canada, Ireland and England. Margaret was very involved with many charities. One of her favorites, The Depot in Midland Park, was very dear to her heart. She volunteered there for over 35 years. A funeral mass was held on March 13 ,2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, followed by internment at Christ the King Cemetery. In Auntie Margaret's memory, donations may be made to The Depot, or Mount Carmel Church.