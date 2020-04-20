|
Margaret Graf Jordan
Margaret Graf Jordan, 88, of Short Hills and Sea Girt, New Jersey passed away peacefully at her home in Short Hills on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Herbert R. Jordan; her parents, Honorable John B. Graf and Margaret C. of Jersey City, NJ; and her brothers John Graf Jr. and Joseph C. Graf. She is survived by her daughter Rita Jordan and son Herbert R. Jordan Jr. of Short Hills, NJ; son John Jordan and wife Kyle of Spring Lake,NJ; and son Justin Jordan and wife Barbara of West Orange, NJ; granddaughters Margaux Urciuoli and husband Nicholas Urciuoli, Esq. of Morristown, NJ and Ava Jordan of Bradley Beach, NJ; grandsons Reilly Jordan and wife Christy of Baltimore, MD and Keegan Jordan of Brooklyn, NY; and great grandson John "Jack" Urciuoli of Morristown, NJ.
Margaret received her bachelors degree from The College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ. She met her husband, Herbert, on the steps of Saint Catharine's Catholic Church in Spring Lake, NJ. They married in Jersey City, NJ and raised their children between Short Hills and Sea Girt, New Jersey.
Margaret and her husband, Herbert, chaired the Capital Campaign for the restoration of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Newark, NJ. She was a trustee of her alma mater, the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ and Marylawn of the Oranges High School in South Orange, NJ. She was active in her children's schools; Delbarton School in Morristown, NJ, Newark Academy in Livingson, NJ and Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, NJ. She was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Short Hills, NJ and their Ladies' Auxillary and St. Mark's Catholic Church in Sea Girt, NJ. She was a longtime member of Baltursol Golf Club, Springfield, NJ and Spring Lake Golf Club, Spring Lake, NJ.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Short Hills at a later date. For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com