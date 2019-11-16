|
Margaret Greene
Westbrook, ME - Margaret (Peggy) Mary Greene, nee Babcock, born August 1, 1932 in Meadville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 12, 2019, in Westbrook, ME.
Peggy was born to Glenn and Mary Babcock and was the loving sister of Shirley Kirby and Glenna Babcock.
Peggy's family and friends were most dear to her. She was exceedingly strong, smart, filled with common sense and maintained a strong faith throughout her long-life. She lost her husband, Edward, at a young age, and raised five boys and one girl by herself. The happiest times for her were family gatherings and holidays where she could spend time with her children, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She worked for years as a legal secretary and was involved in the Catholic church her entire life, becoming a eucharistic minister in her 70's. She regularly volunteered to help those less fortunate than herself.
Peggy was raised in Ho-Ho-Kus NJ, attended Ridgewood High School, and Green Mountain College. She married Edward J. Greene Jr. on November 13, 1954.
Over her long-life Peggy lived in New Jersey, Florida, California, and most recently Maine.
She is survived by her son, Edward J. Greene III and his wife Mary of Schnecksville, PA; son John B. Greene of Redondo Beach, CA; son Mark W. Greene and his wife Kim of Wyckoff, N.J.; son Paul G. Greene and his wife Suzanne of York, ME; daughter Mary E. Brown and her husband Jim of Portland, ME; son Peter G. Greene and his wife Holly of Portland, ME; sister Glenna Babcock of Summit N.J.; grandchildren, Emily, Erin, Maggie, Sean, Evan, Betsy, Lily, Maggie, Bridget, Harry and Conor and great-grandchildren, Leah, Hadley, Callan, and Keslin.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward J. Greene Jr.; her parents Glenn and Mary Babcock; sister Shirley Kirby; and grandson Colin Greene.
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy in Park Ridge at 11:00 am Friday, December 6, 2019 with internment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, N.J.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Peggy's memory to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901. www.dementiasociety.org