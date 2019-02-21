Services
Kinnelon - Margaret Joan age 63 of Kinnelon on Sunday February 17, 2019. Born in Passaic she lived most of her life in Clifton before moving to Boonton and Kinnelon. She worked for Biomet Medical as an account receivable clerk in Parsippany for five years. Beloved sister of Katheen Spina and her husband Leonard of Colorado, Mary Lou Glorioso and her husband Philip of Oakland, Patricia Petruska and her husband Gregory of Cliffwood Lake, Lynn Mullanaphy and her husband William of Kinnelon, Alice Fanslau and her husband Mark of Oakridge and Laurie Garofalo and her husband William of Wayne. Margaret was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
