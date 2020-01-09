|
|
Margaret Heath
Hamilton, ON - HEATH, Margaret (Meg) Morag (nee Sibbald)
At St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton ON Canada, on Friday 27th December 2019, Margaret passed away at the age of 82 years. Born on 8th September 1937 in Peebles, Scotland, to James and Bella (Watson) Sibbald of Innerleithen, Scotland. The family moved to Maywood, New Jersey, in 1953. Margaret graduated from Bogota High School in 1955. Wife of 59 years of Thomas Heath, with whom she moved to Canada in 1960. Mother of Anne Ritchie (James) and Jill Heath (Adriaan). Grandmother of K. Heath and Tom. Survived by brother George (Julie), sister-in-law Jan, and cousin Evelyn Ann (NoLee). Predeceased by sister Isabel (James) and brother Michael. A graduate of McMaster University, she taught high school at Highland in Dundas ON, and Queen Elizabeth Park in Oakville ON. Many thanks to Alexander Place (Waterdown ON) for their care. In accordance with Meg's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.