Margaret I. Glenn



Westwood - Margaret I. Glenn, known to all as "Aunt Margie", of Westwood, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Forever the socialite, Margie had an impeccable sense of style and was always ready for a party. She made every holiday special for those she loved. She worked for several prestigious law firms throughout her career and continued to work well into her eighties to stay active and engaged. She was always ready at a moment's notice to lend a helping hand. She was a lifelong member of the NY Athletic Club and the American Legion. She was always ready with a colorful story from her past that could be anything from surviving during the Great Depression to hob-knobbing with the "rat pack" at the Lamb's Club in the 50's and so many others to count. Her smile and tremendous sense of humor will surely be missed.



Predeceased by her husband Gerard Glenn, Margie is survived by her son Thomas Glenn and his wife Dorothy, and her daughter Theresa Glenn. Adored Aunt of Jim Glenn and his wife Teresa, Stephen Dignam and his wife Rhea, FJ Dignam, Susan Colatsky and her husband Tom. Adored sister of Kay Bradley and husband Charles Bradley. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews Daniel Bradley and his wife Lilliam, Katherine Bradley-Fox and her husband Martin. Her great nieces and nephews include Joseph Kulesza, Lauren, Joseph Glenn, William, Kelly, Dillon, Cassandra, Jason, Caitlin, Julia, Meghan, James, Barbara, Maria, and Lilliam and several great-great nieces and nephews. Aunt Margie will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.



Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Sunday, November 1st from 2-5PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday, November 2nd at 9:30AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store