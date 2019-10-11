Services
Margaret J. Cahill "Josie"

Margaret J. Cahill "Josie" passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends. Josie, 77, was born in Maugherow, County Sligo, Ireland. She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Cahill, having been married 53 years, and her three loving children, Michael (Renee) Cahill, Donna Cahill (Gerald Mingo) and Kathy (Bernard) Lynch, as well as her dear grandchildren Bernie, Sarah and Michael Lynch. She will be treasured by them always. In addition, she is survived by many brothers, sisters, and their families, and in turn Josie will also be forever remembered by them and their numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Josie was the fifth of eleven children and a large extended family, she was born to the late Patrick and Annie (Carway) Feeney. In 1960, feeling better opportunities awaited in America, she moved to New Jersey. It was at this time that she met her future husband Donald, and they were married in 1966, and settled down in New Milford; raising their three children.

While raising her family, she was a member of many various civic organizations and Josie was always prepared to volunteer when needed. An amazing woman, despite her busy life, she still found time to do things she relished, spending time with her grandchildren, visiting Atlantic City casinos and kicking her heels up at Irish dances. Josie will be missed by all.

Funeral Mass Monday, October 14th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday, October 13th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the American Special Children's Pilgrimage Group 601, P.O. Box 571, Cresskill, NJ 07626; www.ascpg601.org.
