Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Margaret J. Muska

Clifton - Margaret J. Muska, 82 of Clifton died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born in Clifton, she resided there all her life. A 1955 graduate of Clifton High School, Margaret was employed as a communications supervisor for ITT in Nutley for over 40 years prior to her retirement in 2005. She is predeceased by two brothers, Peter and John Muska Jr., and by three sisters, Mary Cuppola, Helen Wisniewski and Julia Loczko. Margaret is survived by a daughter, June Muska and by a grandson, Robert Makucewicz Jr. both of Clifton. Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Thursday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton., NJ followed by burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-8 PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com
