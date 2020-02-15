|
Margaret J. Rose
Clifton - Margaret J. Rose, 83, of Clifton, passed away on February 13, 2020. Born in Manhattan, she lived there before moving to Clifton many years ago. A parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton, Margaret was an Administrative Assistant for ConEdison in NYC for 18 years, retiring in 1999. Beloved wife of the late Donald who passed away in 1985. Devoted mother of Patricia Stolarz and her husband Anthony of Clifton, Helen Rose of Vienna, VA, and Thomas Rose of Brooklyn. Cherished grandmother of Megan, Ashley, Victoria, Jessica and Allen. Loving daughter of the late Martin and Margaret Hanley. Dear sister of Dennis, Eugene, Edward Hanley, Josephine Elfers, Kay Brady, Bridget Reiter, Patricia Hanley, and the late Hannah, Ann, Martin and Mary.
Funeral Thursday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, 400 Mt. Prospect Ave., Clifton, NJ 07012, in memory of Margaret, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com.