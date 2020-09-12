1/
Margaret June Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret June Sullivan

Forked River - Margaret June Sullivan (nee Cullinane), 95, of Forked River passed away peacefully at her home on September 11, 2020. Margaret was born in Elizabeth and formerly of Dumont before moving to Forked River in 1980. She was World War II Veteran in the Medical Corp branch of the U.S Army and communicant of St. Pius X RC Church, Forked River. Margaret was a member of the American Legion Post #517, Lacey Seniors and Lacey AARP.

Mrs. Sullivan was predeceased by her husband, John of 56 years in 2003 whom she had met at Camp Edwards, MA while they were both serving in the U.S. Army. She was also predeceased by her brother, Joseph and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Freer (Raymond) and Lynn Mallon, son John, grandchildren Lisa Mandara (Bill), Christine McGarry (James), Travis Bailey (Stefanie), Shannon Spafford (Rich) and Alex Mallon (Melissa) along with 7 great-grandchildren Brett, Joey, Jordan, Christopher John, Matthew, Teagan and Preston.

Arrangements and private cremation are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved