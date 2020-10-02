Margaret Kaltenbach
Paramus - Kaltenbach, Margaret (nee Chodora), 95, of Paramus, formerly of Leonia, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Before retiring, Margaret worked for Bennett Development Corporation as a Bookkeeper. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Leonia. Cherished wife of the late Kenneth Kaltenbach (2018). Loving mother of Paul Kaltenbach, Richard Kaltenbach, and Lawrence Kaltenbach and his wife Jennifer. Treasured grandmother to Wyatt Kaltenbach.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday October 5, 2020, at the St. John the Evangelist Church, 470 Broad Ave., Leonia. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to a charity of your choice
