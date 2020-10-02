1/
Margaret Kaltenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Kaltenbach

Paramus - Kaltenbach, Margaret (nee Chodora), 95, of Paramus, formerly of Leonia, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Before retiring, Margaret worked for Bennett Development Corporation as a Bookkeeper. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Leonia. Cherished wife of the late Kenneth Kaltenbach (2018). Loving mother of Paul Kaltenbach, Richard Kaltenbach, and Lawrence Kaltenbach and his wife Jennifer. Treasured grandmother to Wyatt Kaltenbach.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday October 5, 2020, at the St. John the Evangelist Church, 470 Broad Ave., Leonia. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved