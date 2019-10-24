|
Margaret Kramer
Emerson - Margaret Kramer, longtime resident of Emerson, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Marge was a devoted mother to her two daughters, raising them as a single parent after the untimely death of her husband William in 1958, when she was only 29. A woman of many talents she was an expert seamstress and a skilled baker, known for her delicious treats. She was a lifetime member of the Emerson Volunteer Corp., and a member of the American Legion. Marge was an active parishioner of St. Anthony Orthodox Church in Bergenfield. She loved her church and her extended family there.
She was welcomed into the loving arms of her husband, where they will finally be able to celebrate their wedding anniversary together on November 1st. Predeceased by her dear siblings Andrew and Theodore Soprenuk, Mary Falk, and Helen McMullan. Survived by her devoted daughters JoAnn Janson and Allison Mascaro, son-in-law Michael and Richard. Cherished grandmother of Cheryl, Jaime, Michael, and Jessica and her husband Mike. Adored great-grandmother of Cailyn, Noah, and Mason. She will truly be missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and everyone blessed to know her.
Friends and family will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Saturday, October 26th and Sunday, October 27th from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Religious services will be offered at St. Anthony Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane in Bergenfield, on Monday, October 28th at 10AM. All asked to meet at church. Interment following Westwood Cemetery, Westwood. In lieu of flowers Margaret requested donations be made to Tackle Kids Cancer or to St. Jude's or to .