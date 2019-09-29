|
|
Rev. Margaret L. (Peggy) Hayes
Dumont - Rev. Peggy Hayes entered the nearer presence of God on September 8th after a long illness. Peggy was born April 8, 1948 to Isabel Stewart and Ralph Heilman and grew up in Fleetwood, PA. She graduated from West Chester University with a degree in Music Education. She taught music in the Camden school system for nine years before marrying and joining her husband, Ed Hayes, at his commercial insurance agency. Ed died in 2001 and in 2005 Peggy enrolled in the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. Ordained in 2010, Rev. Peggy Hayes shepherded the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Dumont, NJ until her retirement in January of this year. She is survived by her step-daughter, Helen Hayes, a brother, Stewart Heilman and wife Nancy, a sister, Kathleen Heilman Kurasz, sister-in-law Susan Heilman, niece Anne Heilman Brown and her husband Pat, great nieces Camille and Avery, nephew Andrew Kurasz, an uncle Paul Stewart, and numerous cousins and their families. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 32 Pascack Road, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Monday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family may gather at 5:30 for a light supper and to share memories of Peggy. A second memorial service will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 442 South Route 73, Berlin, NJ on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Swamp Church Cemetery, 401-631 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA on Friday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. Donations in Peggy's memory may be made at lsmnj.org/support-us/ways-to-donate, or to LSMNJ Foundation, Lutheran Social Ministries of New Jersey, 3 Manhattan Drive, Burlington, NJ 08016