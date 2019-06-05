|
Margaret L. Seufert
Bogota - Margaret L. Seufert (nee Toniolo) 91 of Bogota, passed away June 4, 2019. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota she was the beloved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Diane Schmitt and husband Walter; George and Arlene. Dear sister of the late Romana Condro. Loving grandmother of Laura Kida and husband Nick and Kevin Schmitt. Funeral service at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Friday morning at 11:30. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Cremation private. Memorial contributions to the () would be appreciated.