Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
View Map
Margaret L. Seufert

Margaret L. Seufert

Bogota - Margaret L. Seufert (nee Toniolo) 91 of Bogota, passed away June 4, 2019. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota she was the beloved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Diane Schmitt and husband Walter; George and Arlene. Dear sister of the late Romana Condro. Loving grandmother of Laura Kida and husband Nick and Kevin Schmitt. Funeral service at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Friday morning at 11:30. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Cremation private. Memorial contributions to the () would be appreciated.
