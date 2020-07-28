Margaret Lillian Babyak
At the age of eight-eight, Margaret Lillian nee Glasstetter Babyak, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, April 16, 2020, at her residence. She was known as Mom, Nana, Aunt Marge, and Marge.
She was born August 14 1931, in Paterson, NJ, a daughter of the late Karl and Frieda Arndt Glasstetter.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Frieda; children, Stephen and Julia; older sister, Anita Hall; and her husband of fifty years, Andrew.
Marge is survived by her three children, Michael Andrew Babyak (Evelyn), Kathleen Diane Vermeulen (Donald), and Mark David Babyak; ten grandchildren, Maryann Capetillo, Jonathan Babyak, Rachel Daleo, Matthew Pollison, Elizabeth Babyak, Danielle Grippo, Ashley Conklin, Gregory Henderson, Melissa Babyak, and Andrew Babyak; eighteen great-grandchildren; plus several nieces and nephews.
After marriage and children, Marge volunteered for Contact as a crisis hotline phone operator. She was also involved as a volunteer with the First Aid Squad of Pompton Lakes for five years. Marge was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Pompton Lakes for decades. She was involved in several areas including the Vestry, Alter Guild, Pasta Night, Harvest Fair, Tricky Tray, and in her later years, her beloved "Thrift Shop."
Even though Marge was a devoted member of her church and spent much of her time there, family was important to her. Some of her best memories included spending time in one of her favorite places, Myrtle Beach, with her children and grandchildren.
All services were private. Marge will be interred on August 8, 2020 in the garden of Christ Episcopal Church attended by her family. A celebration of her life will be formalized once the extent of the pandemic is known. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, NJ www.vpfairlawn.com
