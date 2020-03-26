|
Margaret Lynn Spier Angeli
Teaneck - Margaret Lynn Spier Angeli, age 80 of Teaneck, NJ. (Formerly of Dumont, NJ.)
September 6, 1939- March 19, 2020. Wife of Rudolph E. Angeli M.D. Mother to Karen (Ed), Chrissy, Edward (Kelly), Rudi, Peter (Sanja), and Mary. Grandmother to Ash, Rebecca, Lucas, Kyle, Rudolph, Joseph, Evan, Bianca, John, Kenny, Shannon, Bruno and Caitlin. Daughter of the late Mary Scanlan, sister of Greta Kiernan (Spier) and the late Peter Spier, and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Margaret passed away peacefully at home after declining health due to diabetes-related issues.
Graduate of Academy of the Holy Angels (NJ) and Cabrini College (PA), where she received a bachelor's degree in English. Margaret was a long time Teaneck resident, an avid reader, an enthusiastic supporter of the arts, loved her PBS shows and she particularly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an active and passionate political Progressive. She had a sly sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Margaret held a position on the Teaneck Board of Education for over 30 years, where she served as president of the board. In 2009, she earned the title of Master Board Member through the Board Member Academy of the New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA). She retired from the BOE in 2011, and received the Board Member Service Award. The Margaret Angeli Staff Development Room was named in her honor. She was a member of the League of Women Voters.
Margaret was devoted to public education and a champion of students with special needs. A memorial scholarship has been set up through the Teaneck Community Scholarship Fund.
To donate, go to www.communityscholarshipfund.org or send a check to Teaneck CSF, Att: Marie Warnke/Treasurer, 680 Albin Street, Teaneck, NJ 07666. Be sure to indicate your donation is for the Margaret Angeli Memorial Scholarship.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at a later date.