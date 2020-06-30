Margaret M. Callahan



Margaret M. Callahan (nee Barry), 101, of Morris Plains, NJ passed away on June 29, 2020. Born and raised in West New York, NJ, Margaret then became a longtime resident of Glen Rock. She greatly enjoyed raising her family and living there for 59 years before moving to Morris Plains four years ago.



A woman of strong faith, Margaret was a parishioner of St. Catharine RC Church where she was a member of the AMPS. She volunteered with the Valley Hospital Auxiliary in Ridgewood. An avid bridge player, she also enjoyed playing golf and tennis.



Margaret cherished time spent with her family. Whether it was annual vacation trips with her children and grandchildren or staying in touch with visits and phone calls, she took great care to be actively involved with their lives. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late James J. Callahan Sr. and a loving mother of James J. Callahan Jr. (wife Suzanne), Ginny Beck (husband Dick), Kevin J. Callahan (wife Teri), Nancy Knapp (husband Joe) and Stephen P. Callahan.



She will be dearly missed by her ten grandchildren - Casey, Christopher, Sean, Patrick, Rich, Robin, Caitlin, Brian, Kayleigh, and Conor and five great- grandchildren - Olivia, Jackson, Sava, Kosta, and Liam.



She is survived by her brother Robert Barry of Glen Rock and was predeceased by brother Bill and sister Kathleen.



The viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1 from 5:00-7:30 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home in Fair Lawn, NJ ( www.vpfairlawn.com). A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 10:00 am at St. Catharine RC church in Glen Rock, NJ followed by internment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catharine RC Church, 905 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ 07452.









