Margaret M. Donatich
Harbeson, DE - Margaret M. Donatich, age 71 of Harbeson, DE, formally of Ridgewood, NJ died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Hawthorne, NJ. Margaret was born to Patrick and Kathleen Broxton in Bronx, NY, grew up in Woodside, Queens and resided in Ridgewood, NJ for many years before relocating to Harbeson, DE in 2003. Prior to Margaret's retirement, she was a secretary for the Diocese of Paterson. She was a parishioner of Mary Mother of Peace, Millsboro, DE and a former parishioner of St. Luke's RC Church, Ho Ho Kus, NJ. While a parishioner of St. Luke's RC Church, Margaret served on the Parish Council and taught Sunday School for 25 years. Margaret was the former Bergen County Chairperson for Make-A-Wish Foundation, a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post #28, Millsboro, DE and a current member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Rehoboth Beach, DE. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Anthony Donatich of Harbeson, DE. Her devoted daughters; Patti Jean Pasquino and her husband, Michael of Hawthorne, NJ and Kathleen Belfont and her husband, Ronald of Millsboro, DE. Also left to carry on their Grandmother's legacy are her four grandchildren; Kayla and Sophia Belfont and Anthony and Emily Pasquino, who were very near and dear to her. Margaret will also be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends who were blessed to be part of her life. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Luke's RC Church, 340 Franklin Tpke., Ho Ho Kus, NJ followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. A prayer service and interment will take place at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. As an expression of sympathy and to honor Margaret's wishes to omit flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept., 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.