Margaret M. Harvey
Margaret M. Harvey (nee Tebben ) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Archibald Harvey for 68 years.
Devoted mother of Margaret, Timothy, Michael and Patrick.
Dear sister of Herman, Dottie and Charlie. She is predeceased by her sister Mary and brother Sonny.
Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Emily, Patrick, John and Mary Catherine. Great grandmother of Brooklyn.
Before retiring she was an Executive Secretary at Lehn & Fink Corp., Montvale. NJ.
Visitation 11 AM to 1 PM with Funeral Service at 12:30 PM all on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Cremation is private.