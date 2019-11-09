|
Margaret M. Lopchuk
Brick, formerly Bergenfield and Fort Lee - Margaret M. Lopchuk (nee Conway), 92, of Brick, NJ formerly of Bergenfield and Fort Lee, NJ passed away on November 6, 2019. She was a retired Office Administrator for Prentice Hall Publishing in Englewood Cliffs. A parishioner of St. John's Church, she was a member of the St. John's Rosary Society. Devoted wife of the late Walter J. Lopchuk. Beloved cousin of Karen Kennedy and Lawrence Glacken. Loving aunt of Walter, Jeffrey and Justin Lopchuk. Also survived by 5 dear god children. Visiting on Monday, November 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 11 AM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Daughters of the American Revolution, Captain Joshua Huddy Chapter, c/o Regent Lynda Nolan, 14 Country Walk Boulevard, Manchester, NJ 08759.Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com