Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lopchuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Lopchuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Lopchuk Obituary
Margaret M. Lopchuk

Brick, formerly Bergenfield and Fort Lee - Margaret M. Lopchuk (nee Conway), 92, of Brick, NJ formerly of Bergenfield and Fort Lee, NJ passed away on November 6, 2019. She was a retired Office Administrator for Prentice Hall Publishing in Englewood Cliffs. A parishioner of St. John's Church, she was a member of the St. John's Rosary Society. Devoted wife of the late Walter J. Lopchuk. Beloved cousin of Karen Kennedy and Lawrence Glacken. Loving aunt of Walter, Jeffrey and Justin Lopchuk. Also survived by 5 dear god children. Visiting on Monday, November 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 11 AM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Daughters of the American Revolution, Captain Joshua Huddy Chapter, c/o Regent Lynda Nolan, 14 Country Walk Boulevard, Manchester, NJ 08759.Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -