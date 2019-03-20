|
|
Margaret M. Vineis
Wayne - Margaret M. Vineis, age 93, of Wayne, passed Monday, March 18, 2019. Friends may visit with the family from 6-9 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 PM at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne. Visitation from 9-10 AM followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass will be on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, 898 Center Street, Freeland, Pennsylvania. Interment will follow in Saint Ann's Cemetery in Freeland. For more visit www.vandermay.com.