|
|
Margaret Mary "Peggy" Stimola
New Milford - Margaret Mary "Peggy" Stimola (nee Farrelly) of New Milford was 98 years old when she passed away peacefully at home Sunday, September 29th. Born February 11, 1921 County Cavan, Ballyjamesduff, Ireland, Peggy immigrated to the United States in 1939 to Washington Heights, NY. She later moved to Teaneck before settling in New Milford in 1974. Peggy was a dedicated and caring healthcare provider at Holy Name Medical Center for over 30 years. Formerly a parishioner of St. Elizabeth RC Church, New York City and St. Anastasia Church, Teaneck. Peggy was currently a longtime parishioner of the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Peggy was predeceased by her husband Dominic T. Stimola (1982), her daughter Margaret M. Stimola (2013), and her grandson Jeffrey Warrick (2015). She is survived by her children; Michael R. Stimola and his wife Rosemary, Dominic N. Stimola and his wife Marsha, Ann-Marie Calza, Kathy Anderson and her husband Douglas, and Jean Sposaro and her husband Anthony. Peggy is survived by her grandchildren; Bryan Calza, Aubrey Ryan and her husband Peter, Adriana Begley and her husband Ryan, Nicholas Stimola and his wife Audra, Anthony Stimola and his wife Sophie, Graham Anderson and his wife Caitlin Keogh, Katherine Anderson and her husband Brendan Timmins, Emily Warrick and Brandon Warrick. She is the great grandmother of Griffin Ryan, Brendan Stimola, Declan Stimola, Keiran Stimola, Bennett Begley, Hollis Begley and Margot Timmins. A funeral mass will be celebrated in her memory on Thursday in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford at 9:30am. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the New Lisbon Developmental Center,PO Box 130, RT. 72, New Lisbon, NJ, 08064. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com