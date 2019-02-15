|
|
Margaret Maureen Andretta
Las Vegas, NV - Margaret Maureen Andretta 80, of Las Vegas, Nevada formerly of Bergen County died peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born in Hoboken, NJ to Hugh Markham and Mary Elizabeth Reid. Beloved wife of almost 60 years to the late Thomas A. Andretta 81,(who recently passed on January 25, 2019). Devoted mother of Thomas Jr., John, Maureen and her husband Brian and the late Nicholas. Loving grandmother of 2 granddaughters, five grandsons and a great granddaughter. Dear sister of Marilyn Schwing and the late Hugh A. Markham and Lorraine Todd Ruggiero.. Also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, February 19th at 10 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Monday, February 18th from 4-8 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 in her memory would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com