Margaret (Maggie) McVeigh



Park Ridge-Maggie McVeigh, 46, formerly of San Francisco, CA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 13th 2020 at her childhood home in Park Ridge, NJ. Maggie was a beautiful caring mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She fought hard to battle her cancer when diagnosed in July 2019 and fought even harder for her 14- year- old son, Quinlan when he was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2019. She did not want to leave him during his battle, but her body was tired from her own courageous fight. She is now at peace and with her Lord. Maggie leaves behind her son Quinlan and Quinlan's father, Thomas Estes.



Born on May 1st, 1974, the sixth child of mother Marilyn (Ackerman) McVeigh and the late Daniel McVeigh of Park Ridge, NJ. Maggie was blessed by a large and loving family, and is survived by her sisters Doreen (Declan) of Brewster, NY, Therese (Joseph) of Medford, NJ and brothers Daniel (Pauline) Scarsdale, NY and Brenden of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her nieces Shannon and Meghan and nephews, Connor, Kevin, Liam and Daniel and many dear cousins, aunts and friends. She is preceded in death by father, Daniel E. McVeigh and brother Patrick H. McVeigh. Maggie graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy of Township of Washington, NJ in 1992 and went on to study at Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY and then onto Baltimore Institute of Culinary Arts. She went to work in the Culinary Arts in both New Jersey and California. Her love was the outreach programs she did when teaching challenged adults culinary skills and working with women who were incarcerated to return to the workforce. She was a positive force here and will be dearly missed.



Due to the current circumstances and prevailing guidelines and protocol, there will not be a funeral service at this time. A celebration for Maggie's life will be held at a later date









