Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Queen of Peace
Maywood, NJ
Margaret O'Brien


1928 - 2019
Margaret O'Brien Obituary
Margaret O'Brien

Maywood - Margaret (Peggy) O'Brien age 90, of Maywood passed away on July 14, 2019. Born in Castlebar, County Mayo, Ireland. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Survived by her daughters Cathy¸ Meg Turco (Jim), her sons Michael, Liam (Debi) grandchildren Alanna, Shane , Liam, Megan, Chris great-grandchildren Riley, Lillian. Peggy was a registered nurse and midwife in England and Ireland before making America her home in 1958. She lived in New York City until 1974 when she moved to Maywood. Peggy was employed as a nurse in various hospitals, schools, and for the City of New York Department of Health. She retired at age 83. Peggy enjoyed her family, friends, shopping, and travel. Funeral from the Trinka Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave. Maywood on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral Mass Our lady Queen of Peace, Maywood, NJ at 9:30am. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Friday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Catholic Charities. Would be appreciated. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for online condolences and driving directions
