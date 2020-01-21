|
O'Hagan, Margaret "Sandy", age 72, of Hawthorne, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born in Ridgewood, Sandy grew up in Glen Rock before moving to Hawthorne over 50 years ago. She worked as a Court Stenographer and was a teacher for the Ho-Ho-Kus School of Business for many years.
Beloved wife of John O'Hagan. Dear mother of John O'Hagan of Hawthorne and Edward O'Hagan of Hawthorne. Cherished sister of Bruce Lewis of Franklin, NJ and Dory Lewis of Chatham, NJ. Loving grandmother of Eddy and Cadence. Niece of Ruth Graham of Toms River, NJ.
Funeral service will be held at 7:30pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our House, https://www.ourhousenj.org/donate/. (www.browningforshay.com).