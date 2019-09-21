|
Margaret Patricia "Rita" Gallagher
Oradell - Margaret Patricia "Rita" Gallagher (née Roarty) of Oradell, New Jersey, passed away on September 19, 2019 of natural causes. Rita was born and raised in her beloved Corkey, Manorcunningham, County Donegal, Ireland, and graduated from Loreto Convent in Letterkenny. With her husband, Pat Gallagher, she immigrated to Australia in 1960 and then, in 1963, to the U.S., where they resided in Bergen County, New Jersey, for more than 55 years, 45 of them in Oradell. Rita served as a teacher's aide for Bergen County Special Services for more than 25 years and was active with Saint Joseph's Minor (Gaelic) Football Club in New Jersey for several years, when her sons Patrick and Paul played on the organization's teams. She was selflessly devoted to her family and loved chatting with family and friends over a cup of tea, reciting poetry, and, from the dining room window in her sister's home in Portnoo, watching waves in the Atlantic Ocean crest and fall. Rita's vivaciousness, charisma, and sweetness will be missed by those who knew and loved her, particularly her family. She was predeceased by her son Glenn Cormac Gallagher. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Pat Gallagher of Oradell; her eldest son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Laura Gallagher, and their children, Patrick and Caitlin, all of Oradell; her youngest son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Kristin Gallagher, and their children, Colin and Keira, all of Long Valley, NJ; her daughters, Lee and Heather Gallagher, both of New York City; and many family members in Ireland, including her brother and sister, Leonard Roarty of Manor and Eileen Burke of Portnoo. May God grant eternal peace, love, and joy unto dear Rita. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Sunday, 2-6pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. A funeral service will commence on Monday, 9am at the funeral home followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's RCC, Oradell. Private cremation will follow. To view Margaret's tribute page please visit volkleber.com