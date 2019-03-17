Services
Township of Washington - Margaret "Dolly" Perlmutter (nee Burroughs) 90, on March 14, 2019 of Township of Washington, NJ. Beloved wife of Irwin "Sonny" Perlmutter. Loving mother of Heather Dzielinski and husband Greg. Cherished grandmother of Henry. Dear sister of Charles "Sonny" Burroughs of Tucson, AZ and Alice McAndrew and husband Frank of Lake Hiawatha, NJ. Adored aunt and great aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
