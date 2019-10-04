|
Margaret "Peg" Piccoli
Lincoln Park - Margaret "Peg" Ann Piccoli (nee Casey) 82, of Lincoln Park, NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Peg was born in the Bronx and started her career as an Executive Secretary for Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City before marrying her devoted husband Henry. The couple moved to Lincoln Park in 1962, where she raised her four children, while working as a Library Aid at the Chapel Hill School. Peg then became the Deputy Borough Clerk for the town of Lincoln Park and retired in 2002. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church and a member of the Lincoln Park Seniors.
Beloved wife of the late Enrico Piccoli. Devoted mother of Daniel Piccoli and his wife Laura of Lincoln Park, Theresa Parise and her husband George of Bay Head, NJ, Doreen Sullivan and her husband Michael of Wyckoff, NJ, and the late Paul Piccoli and his wife Cathleen of Parsippany, NJ. Dear sister of Ray and Sandy Casey, Sean and Patti Casey, Kevin and Pat Casey, Maureen and the late Richard Neurouter, Aileen and Augie Feola, and Marybeth Casey. Loving grandmother of Jessica Luogameno and her husband Jeremy, Brian, Melissa, Andrew and Olivia Piccoli, Cristin and Giorgio Parise and his wife Cheyenne, and Colleen and Daniel Sullivan. Cherished great grandmother of Evelyn, Jack, Aubrey and Maren Luogameno. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours are 2-7pm on Sunday, October 6 th , at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ. On Monday, a funeral is planned at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 216 Comly Road, Lincoln Park, NJ at 10 AM. www.kerimemorial.com