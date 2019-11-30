|
Margaret Pilaar Quinn
Margaret Pilaar Quinn, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Margaret was the daughter of George and Winifred Johnson. She had a long career in the healthcare industry, working first as a registered nurse and then as an Administrator for North Jersey Convalescent Center. It was in her later years that Margaret found her true passion working as a counselor for women. Her own experiences coupled with her contemporary spiritualism allowed her to help countless women overcome their personal struggles.
Margaret was a "free spirit" at heart and will be remembered for her eclectic taste in decorating and clothing. She enjoyed traveling and dining out and was never afraid to try new things.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Neil Pilaar (Alison), George Pilaar (Christine), Brian Pilaar (Cheryl), John Pilaar (Karin), Eric Pilaar and Michael Quinn; 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Quinn; her sister, Winifred; and her brothers, Harvey and George.
Family and friends may visit from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, December 3 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 7:30 pm during the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's New Jersey would be appreciated by the family.