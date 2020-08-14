Margaret Pindulich
North Bergen - PINDULICH, Margaret, 91, of North Bergen, NJ passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Jersey City, NJ. Margaret was born on April 27, 1929 to John and Catharine Ilic in Omisalj, Croatia. She worked as a Manager for Dainty Cookies in Palisades Park, NJ. Beloved wife to the late Nicholas. Cherished mother to the late Jeanne and her husband Peter A. and to the late Mary Lou. Loving grandmother to Lee and her husband Craig, Peter N. and his wife Jennifer and to Nicholas C. and his wife Lucy. Dear sister to Nicholas and Lucy. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 8:30am thence to St. Joseph of the Palisades Church in West New York, NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am. Entombment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum in Paramus, NJ. The family will receive their friends for visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4-8pm. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
