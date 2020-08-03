Margaret Plotkin
Dumont - Margaret Plotkin of Dumont was 87 years old when she passed away Sunday, August 2nd. Born in Kingston, Pennsylvania, Margaret was raised in Pearl River, New York. After finishing high school Margaret moved to New York City where she attended the Berkley School. It was in New York City that she met and married her husband, Jack Plotkin, in 1967. The couple would later move to New Jersey to raise their family. In addition to helping Jack run several businesses he established, Margaret would spend 15 years working for Prentice Hall Publishing. She was a very accomplished sewer who would often make her children's clothing when they were young. Margaret loved nature and being outside and recently became very interested in genealogy having created an extensive family tree to share with her family.
Margaret was predeceased by her late husband Jack (2003). She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Plotkin and her son James Plotkin and his wife Alyssa Banotai. She is also survived by her brother Philip Davis and predeceased by her late brother Robert Davis. Friends and family are invited to attend visiting hours Thursday, August 6th from 4pm to 6pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com