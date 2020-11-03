Margaret Potosnak
Clifton - Margaret (nee Zavatcky) Potosnak, 93, passed away on October 30, 2020 at home in Clifton, New Jersey.
Mrs. Potosnak was born on November 24, 1926 to Andrew and Johanna Zavatcky at home and resided in Clifton for all of her life. In her younger years she was employed at Beecham Products of Clifton.
She was a member of the parish of Most Holy Name of Jesus SNC Cathedral of Passaic, where she was past treasurer of the Rosary Society and was active in Church activities, especially bake sales.
Mrs. Potosnak was preceded in death by her husband, Emil in 1977; by her sister Vilma Levich in 1993; by her brother Andrew Zavatcky in 2002; by her sister Helen Nikovits in 2011; by her niece, Barbara Descarfino in 2011 and by her three nephews, Kenneth Nikovits in 2006, Allan Zavatcky in 1983 and Thomas Levich in 2012.
She is survived by her three nieces, JoAnne MacBeth of Clifton, NJ, Helen Stimach of Menifee, CA and Vicky Ward of Rochester, NY; her two nephews, Gary Nikovits of Wayne, NJ and Robert Levich of Las Vegas, NV; her four great nephews, Kenneth Stimach, Adrian Stimach, Curtis Stimach, Andrew Stimach; her three great nieces, Kristyn Stimach, Christina Nikovits, Samantha Nikovits and her two great great nieces, Bridgette Stimach, and Lily Stimach.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 10AM at the East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton, New Jersey, with Rev. Marian Tarnowski, officiating. Please gather at the cemetery office for procession to graveside. Guests should wear masks. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton, NJ is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bizubfh.com
