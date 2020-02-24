Services
Oak Ridge - Margaret R. A. Paradis, of Oak Ridge, NJ, died the morning of February 19, 2020 with her dog Jeeves by her side.

Margaret was born and raised in Englewood, NJ as the oldest of 4 children.

She's the graduate of Vassar College, St. John's Law School and received her PHD in International Law from NYU.

Margaret practiced corporate law in Washington DC and New York City.

Her proudest achievement was as the mother of Olivia Paradis, where they resided in Ridgewood, NJ.

Beloved sister of David and Stephen Paradis and Regina Snyder.

Forever remembered as a champion for her friends and family as well as surviving Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer for 6 ½ years. She defied the odds by 6 ½ years.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:30, 2/25 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Ridgewood, NJ.

www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com
