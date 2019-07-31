|
Margaret R. Nicoll
Clifton - Nicoll, Margaret R. (nee Toscano), age 83 of Clifton at rest in Paterson on July 29, 2019. Born in Paterson, she lived in Clifton her entire life. She was employed by Singer Kearfott, Totowa for over 25 years before retiring in 1998. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Nicoll (1999). Loving mother of Karen Goretski and her husband Bernard of Garfield. Dear grandmother of Nicole Rodriguez and her husband Juan of Belleville and great grandmother of Thomas Rodriguez. Devoted sister of Grace Birchenough of Paterson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.