Margaret Rose Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Rose Walker

Verona - Margaret Rose Walker (nee Pierson), 81, of Verona, N.J., formerly of Dumont, N.J. passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with her family by her side.

Services will be private under the direction of Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial in Caldwell.

For a complete obituary or to send the family condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Ippolito - Dancy Memorial
9 Smull Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-1166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved