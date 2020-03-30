|
Margaret Schroeder
Hackensack - Margaret Schroeder, a resident of Hackensack, NJ, passed away on March 29, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of 57 years to William; loving mother of Jeffrey (wife Angela) and Mark (wife Melissa); cherished grandmother of eight: Kelsey, Kaitlin, Jack, Billy, Mary Margaret, Grace, Patrick, and Caroline; beloved aunt of Peggie and Suzy and great-aunt to Maggie, Matthew, Christopher, and Mark. Dear sister of Carol (deceased) and sister-in-law of H. Paul (wife Mary, deceased), Diane Mahoney (husband Ed), and Richard (wife Maryann). Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Peggie was a true force of nature. She battled severe rheumatoid arthritis for many decades, enduring over 100 surgeries. Her fighting spirit, positive attitude, and faith in God were an example to many. Her loving husband and caregiver, Bill, provided extraordinary care and support through every challenge set in her path; his selfless, unwavering loyalty was a true blessing. Family was at the center of Peggie's life. The inspiring matriarch of an Irish-Catholic family, she facilitated strong familial bonds from the great-grandparents to the youngest new additions. Peggie and Bill were a fixture at their grandchildren's school and sporting events. Peggie always found a reason to celebrate, whether through rollicking Christmas Eve gatherings or St. Patrick's Day cards sent to every grandchild. She enjoyed summers with the family at Green Pond and Long Beach Island, and more recently in Bay Head, NJ. She was the valedictorian of her high school class (of over 700!) and the founder of a successful food brokerage business, Schroeder & Sons. She had many creative and artistic talents, and she always dressed to perfection. Peggie and Bill have been proud members of the Hackensack Golf Club for 36 years; Peggie was an enthusiastic bridge and mahjong competitor, and they both enjoyed lots of good times dining with friends on the patio. Arrangements were handled by Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd. Oradell. To view Margaret's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com. A celebration of Peggie's life will be announced at a later date.