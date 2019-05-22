Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 North Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Margaret (Giammarino) Sommo Obituary
Margaret (nee Giammarino) Sommo

Allendale - Margaret (nee Giammarino) Sommo, 100, of Allendale, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church in Paramus.

Cherished wife of the late Dominic Sommo. Beloved mother of Lorraine Edson and her husband Lynwood of Monroe Township, Diane Ramos and her husband Hector of Paramus and the late Nancy Itro. Devoted grandmother of Anna, Paul, Michael, Margaret, Lisa, Amy and Anthony and great-grandmother of ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Antonia Sica, Vincent Giammarino, Vito Giammarino and Mary Qualiaroli.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm on Thursday May 23, 2019 12:30 pm at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 North Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
