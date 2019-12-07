|
|
Margaret T. Applin
River Vale - Margaret T. Applin, 93, of River Vale passed away on December 3, 2019. Margaret was the beloved wife of 68 years to the late Walter J. Applin who passed in July and often called her "Peg, the prettiest girl at St. Anne's." Margaret was devoted to her large family and taught her children and grandchildren of her love for Double Stuff Oreos, pretzels with ice cream and a good cup of hot tea. Loving mother of Walter and Kathleen Applin, Margaret and Brian Cassidy, Veronica and Thomas Moriarty, Mary and Joseph Buono, Thomas Applin, Patrick and Lynn Applin, and Kathleen and Edward Craffey. Adored grandmother of Brian (Ryan), Meghan, Tara(Kevin), Patrick(Catherine), Sara(Patrick), Brendan, Elizabeth, Alexander, Caroline, Daniel, Liam, Bridget, Sean, Margaret, Logan, Theresa, Ryan, MaryGrace and Dylan. Cherished great-grandmother of Mairead, Regan, James, Brianna and Jessica. Peg worked at Immaculate Conception Seminary, Seton Hall University for 35 years, retiring at the age of 85. The seminary became her second family and strengthened her faith and trust in God. Family will receive their friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4-8pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. The Funeral Mass celebrating Margaret's life and faith will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge, NJ at 11AM. The interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breslin Fund for Seminarians, Immaculate Conception Seminary, 400 South Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079 Becker-funeralhome.com