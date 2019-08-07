|
Mahwah - Margaret Theresa Goodwine (nee Kinczel), 98, of Mahwah passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. She is survived by her six children, Joseph (Annette) of Burlingame, CA; William (Kathy) of Robbinsville, NJ; James (Lidwin) of Cornwall, NY; Thomas (Shelley) of Middletown, NY; Joan McCaffrey (Thomas) of Lebanon, NJ; and Peter (Suzy) of Altadena, CA and her 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Irene Cottone of Lawrenceville, NJ and brother, Robert Yuhas of Trenton, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband, William, her son, John, her granddaughter, Ellen McCaffrey and her sister, Ethel Kelch. Known as Peg, she was born on February 13, 1921 to John Kinczel and Theresa Tilger in Trenton, NJ. There she was raised, attended Rider College and worked as an executive secretary to the president at the Lenox Corporation. It was also in Trenton where she met her future husband Bill. Bill and Peg wed on October 15, 1949 and moved to Fair Lawn, NJ where they started their family. They soon moved to Mahwah where they lived for 56 years. Peg dedicated her boundless talents and energies to the care of her family and home. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed many clothes for herself, her children and her grandchildren. She was a tireless homemaker and kept an immaculate house. Peg enjoyed tending to her garden and walking her dogs. Later, Peg worked as a legal secretary then went on to become a paralegal and worked at a Mahwah law firm for many years. She was a deeply religious woman and was a communicant at Immaculate Conception Church in Mahwah. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 900 Darlington Ave., Mahwah, NJ. Interment will follow at Mahwah Cemetery. Please no flowers. As much as she loved them, Peg would prefer donations be made to the organization that cared for her oldest son, John, for most of his life. ARC of Bergen and Passaic Counties, Attn: Development Dept. 223 Moore St. Hackensack, NJ 07601 (arcbp.com.) Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.