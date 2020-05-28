Margaret Theresa Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Theresa Moore

Carlstadt - Margaret Theresa Moore (nee Kretz), 89, passed away on May 24, 2020.

Born and raised in Carlstadt, she lived in Paramus, Pompano Beach FL and Franklin Lakes before returning to Carlstadt.

After retiring as a statistical typist from Witco Chemical, she worked part-time as an office assistant at Assumption Church, Wood-Ridge.

She was a member of the Carlstadt Seniors, Carlstadt Historical Society and The Bashakill Area Association.

She will be remembered by her friendly, welcoming smile, her quick wit, love of travel, margaritas, dancing, card games, and playing Scrabble with her sisters. She was an optimist and her greatest loves were her family and life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Those who remember her will think of her with a smile.

Loving wife of the late William Moore. Devoted mother of Robert and his wife Dyan, and the late Mariellen.

Cherished Grandmother of James Moore and his wife Alicen and Allison Beckley and her husband Greg and treasured Great-Grandmother of three; Hannah and Holly Beckley and Daniel Moore.

Beloved sister of Dorothea Bunty, Robert Kretz, Frances Risko, and Patricia Weiss and the late Amelia Whitmore, Rudolph (Buddy) Kretz, Elizabeth Kruse, Mae Casagrande, Eugene (Gene) Kretz, and Ann Marie Kretz.

She is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by family and friends later in the year. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved