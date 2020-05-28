Margaret Theresa Moore



Carlstadt - Margaret Theresa Moore (nee Kretz), 89, passed away on May 24, 2020.



Born and raised in Carlstadt, she lived in Paramus, Pompano Beach FL and Franklin Lakes before returning to Carlstadt.



After retiring as a statistical typist from Witco Chemical, she worked part-time as an office assistant at Assumption Church, Wood-Ridge.



She was a member of the Carlstadt Seniors, Carlstadt Historical Society and The Bashakill Area Association.



She will be remembered by her friendly, welcoming smile, her quick wit, love of travel, margaritas, dancing, card games, and playing Scrabble with her sisters. She was an optimist and her greatest loves were her family and life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Those who remember her will think of her with a smile.



Loving wife of the late William Moore. Devoted mother of Robert and his wife Dyan, and the late Mariellen.



Cherished Grandmother of James Moore and his wife Alicen and Allison Beckley and her husband Greg and treasured Great-Grandmother of three; Hannah and Holly Beckley and Daniel Moore.



Beloved sister of Dorothea Bunty, Robert Kretz, Frances Risko, and Patricia Weiss and the late Amelia Whitmore, Rudolph (Buddy) Kretz, Elizabeth Kruse, Mae Casagrande, Eugene (Gene) Kretz, and Ann Marie Kretz.



She is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by family and friends later in the year. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.









