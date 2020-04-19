Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Margaret Wilson


1931 - 2020
Margaret Wilson Obituary
Margaret Wilson

Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ - Margaret Wilson, 88, of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey and longtime resident of Ridgewood, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Margaret was born on August 3, 1931 in Auldearn, Orchil Road, Auchterarder, Scotland to Robert Wilson and Ellen Cairney Wilson. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brother. Margaret was a member of the West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood. She enjoyed knitting and gardening and volunteered in Ho-Ho-Kus to keep the town garden and planters beautifully maintained. She is survived by her nieces and nephews in Scotland and by her beloved friends, Olive and Albert Ferro, Deirdre and Michael Marangi, Susan Blackwood and Ruby and Steve Melnyk and family. All services will be private. Burial on Wednesday, April 22nd at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Arrangements are by C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood. www.vanemburgh.com
