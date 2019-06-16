Resources
Margaret (Schenck) Woynicz

Cary, NC - March 15, 1924-May 28, 2019

Margaret (Schenck) Woynicz, age 95, was born in Woodhaven, NY. At 7, she contracted polio leaving her with a bad left leg and strong will but not debilitated in her life and abilities. Margaret graduated Richmond Hill HS and then secretarial school and began her career as an administrative assistant. Margaret worked for Time, Inc. (1947-1962) rising to an Executive Assistant position.

Margaret met the love of her life, Robert. They wed on September 17, 1960. Margaret left Time, Inc. to stay "home" in River Vale, NJ with her children, Rich and Margie. Margaret was actively involved at Nauraushaun Presbyterian, NY (where she found life long friends) and volunteered her time to Boy and Girl Scouts and PTA.

Margaret loved crosswords & puzzles, swimming, cocktails at sunset, reading, painting, politics, and world travel. Margaret shared her love of travel with her husband and family. She and Robert traveled the world (except for Antarctica). They especially loved Africa, visiting 7 times. They retired to Englewood, FL in 1990 where both were active members of Community Presbyterian Church. In 2008, they moved to Freedom Plaza , Sun City Center, FL, finding great times and new friends. In August 2018, Margaret moved one last time to Waltonwood Assisted Living in Cary, NC close to her son, Rich.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and survived by son, Rich Woynicz-Sianozecki (Amy) and daughter, Margaret Bogenschutz (Joe) and 4 grandchildren, Sarah, Joey, Emily, and Andrew.

Here's a toast to a life well lived. Donations can be made to ECHO, an organization actively fighting world hunger at www.echonet.org/.
