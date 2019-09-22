Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Margaret Yingst

Margaret Yingst

Garfield - YINGST, Margaret (nee Lamparter), age 85, of Garfield, died on September 19, 2019. Born and raised in Kitzingen, Germany for 27 years, she moved to Newark before settling in Garfield 10 years ago. She was a bar maid over 35 years retiring from John's Tavern in Newark, and she was an avid bingo player. Margaret is predeceased by her son, Michael, and her brothers, Heiner, Gerhard, and Helmut Lamparter. She is survived by seven children, Harry and Ceida Yingst, Sherley Lombard, Patricia and Danny Willis, Katherine Eckert, Robert Yingst, Thomas and Gail Yingst, Margaret and Ron Williams , 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Kurt and Willi Lamparter, and Brigitte Hartner. Visiting Tuesday 3 to 7 pm with a 6:40 pm chapel service. Private cremation to follow. The Yingst family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
