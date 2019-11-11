|
Margaret Zampella Buonauro
Lakewood - Margaret Zampella Buonauro, 82, of Lakewood formerly of Hasbrouck Heights died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Wellington Estates in Spring Lake. Mrs. Buonauro was a Bursar at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck before retiring in 1996. She also attended FDU in Teaneck as well. She was a communicant of Holy Family RC Church in Lakewood and was a former member of Corpus Christi RC Church in Hasbrouck Heights. At Corpus Christi, she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Prayer Group and Cornerstone within the parish.
Born and raised in Jersey City, she lived in Hasbrouck Heights for many years before moving to Lakewood 10 years ago.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, John and Louise Zampella; and by her brother, Donald Zampella. Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Gabriel S. Buonauro; son, Mark G. Buonauro and his wife, Linda of Fairlawn; daughter, Michelle Buonauro-Byrne and her husband, Robert of Brick; brother, John "Jack" Zampella and his wife, Maria of Bayonne; sister-in-law, Octavia Zampella of South Amboy; and 3 grandchildren, Brian, Gina, and Samantha.
Visiting will be on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted 10am on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Donations may be made in her memory to the of New Jersey. For more information please visit
