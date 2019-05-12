|
Margarete Ilse Herold
Westwood - Margarete Ilse Herold, 85, resident of Westwood, died on May 7, 2019 in hospice at Pascack Valley Hospital of complications from COPD. She was born in Germany in 1933 to Pauline and Michael Grethlein. She married her husband, Hans Herold, in 1951 and followed him to the United States with their son, Norbert, in 1956, living in Hackensack until 1962 when the family moved to Westwood. She became a U.S. citizen in 1961. Margarete's second son, Ken, was born in Westwood in 1967. Margarete worked in various fields, but her most satisfying occupation was with a local caterer with whom she worked until her retirement. She had many homemaking skills and was most accomplished in needlework, crochet, knitting, gardening, cooking and baking. She was interested in the plight of American farmworkers and dedicated time and effort in support of their cause. Margarete is survived by her dedicated husband, Hans; son Norbert and his wife, Maggie; son Ken and his wife, Andrea; grandchildren Sabrina and Jacob; sister Ute Bauer; nieces Andrea and Corinna; nephew Norman. She is predeceased by her brother Gerhard. Viewing will be on Tuesday, May 14, 4 - 8 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ.