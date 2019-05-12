Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Viewing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarete Herold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarete Ilse Herold


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margarete Ilse Herold Obituary
Margarete Ilse Herold

Westwood - Margarete Ilse Herold, 85, resident of Westwood, died on May 7, 2019 in hospice at Pascack Valley Hospital of complications from COPD. She was born in Germany in 1933 to Pauline and Michael Grethlein. She married her husband, Hans Herold, in 1951 and followed him to the United States with their son, Norbert, in 1956, living in Hackensack until 1962 when the family moved to Westwood. She became a U.S. citizen in 1961. Margarete's second son, Ken, was born in Westwood in 1967. Margarete worked in various fields, but her most satisfying occupation was with a local caterer with whom she worked until her retirement. She had many homemaking skills and was most accomplished in needlework, crochet, knitting, gardening, cooking and baking. She was interested in the plight of American farmworkers and dedicated time and effort in support of their cause. Margarete is survived by her dedicated husband, Hans; son Norbert and his wife, Maggie; son Ken and his wife, Andrea; grandchildren Sabrina and Jacob; sister Ute Bauer; nieces Andrea and Corinna; nephew Norman. She is predeceased by her brother Gerhard. Viewing will be on Tuesday, May 14, 4 - 8 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now