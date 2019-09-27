Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
The Greek Orthodox Church of The Ascension
101 Anderson Ave.
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarita Bessas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarita C. (Arvanitis) Bessas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarita C. (Arvanitis) Bessas Obituary
Margarita C. Bessas (nee Arvanitis)

New Rochelle, NY - Margarita C. Bessas (nee Arvanitis), 90, of New Rochelle NY, formerly of North Bergen NJ, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Christos Bessas (2012). Loving mother of Vaso Petsagourakis and Perry Bessas. Cherished grandmother of John & Despina Petsagourakis. Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ today September 27, 2019 from 4-8PM. Family and friends to gather at The Greek Orthodox Church of The Ascension, 101 Anderson Ave., Fairview, NJ, for Mass at 9:30 AM on Saturday September 28th. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margarita's name to: St. Michael's Home, 3 Lehman Terrace, Yonkers NY, 10705
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now