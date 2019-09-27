|
|
Margarita C. Bessas (nee Arvanitis)
New Rochelle, NY - Margarita C. Bessas (nee Arvanitis), 90, of New Rochelle NY, formerly of North Bergen NJ, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Christos Bessas (2012). Loving mother of Vaso Petsagourakis and Perry Bessas. Cherished grandmother of John & Despina Petsagourakis. Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ today September 27, 2019 from 4-8PM. Family and friends to gather at The Greek Orthodox Church of The Ascension, 101 Anderson Ave., Fairview, NJ, for Mass at 9:30 AM on Saturday September 28th. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margarita's name to: St. Michael's Home, 3 Lehman Terrace, Yonkers NY, 10705