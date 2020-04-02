|
Margarita Medina
Wayne - Medina, Margarita (nee Areche), age 89 of Wayne at rest in Wayne on April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Augusto Medina (2005). Loving mother of Zoila Medina of Paterson, Maritza Ortiz of Wayne and the late Felipe Alberto Medina (1978). Dear grandmother of Alessandra Ortiz, Mario Paolo Ortiz, Evelyn Bernales, Paul Bernales and Juan Carlos Bernales. Great-grandmother of six. Sister of Ramon Areche of FL and Victor Areche of Paterson. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Born in Lima, Peru, she came to the U.S.A. in 1993 settling in Paterson before moving to Wayne. She was a Homemaker. Mrs. Medina was a parishioner of St. John's Cathedral, Paterson. She also volunteered at Buckingham Nursing Home in Haledon. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. The family has chosen to schedule a service of remembrance at a later date when the pandemic is over. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.