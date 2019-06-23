|
|
Marge Mathews
West Milford - MATHEWS Marge, age 89, of West Milford, died Tuesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Mathews was born in Newark, NJ the daughter of the late Joseph E Riegert, and the late Augustine Wuhrlin. She was an Administrative Assistant at State Farm Insurance in Wayne NJ. She is survived by her beloved children, Dawn Mathews, Scott and wife Debbie and Brian and wife Linda, one loving brother-in-law, Dan Mathews and four cherished grandchildren Jake, Jesse, Nolan and Wyatt. Viewing hours will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5-8, The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 10 AM also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Milford. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com